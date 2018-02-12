Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. On February 12, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.