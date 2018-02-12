Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. On February 12, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.
- 02.12-21:16 International group of reporters and bloggers visit military units in Artsakh
- 02.12-20:31 State dinner given in honor of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on behalf of President Serzh Sargsyan
- 02.12-20:02 Saakashvili expelled to Poland
- 02.12-19:42 ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani detainees
- 02.12-18:28 Bulgarian President impressed with Tumo center in Yerevan
- 02.12-18:10 Eduard Sharmazanov to head CSTO PA observation mission in elections of Russian President
- 02.12-18:07 Newly appointed Ambassador of Mali hands copies of credentials to Armenian FM
- 02.12-17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-18
- 02.12-17:50 Asian Stocks down - 12-02-18
- 02.12-17:42 Armenian woman among victims of Russian airplane crash
- 02.12-17:38 Armenia, Bulgaria have strategic significance in creating Persian Gulf-Black Sea transportation corridor
- 02.12-16:30 Armenian students hold silent protests in US demanding recognition of Genocide
- 02.12-16:14 Meghri HPP launch project to be finalized soon
- 02.12-16:11 Armenian-Georgian border should remain as cooperation and friendship zone – senior lawmaker
- 02.12-15:54 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Russia
- 02.12-15:52 Bulgarian First Lady visits Sergei Paradjanov Museum in Yerevan
- 02.12-15:51 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 02.12-15:47 Armenian-Bulgarian high-level talks held at Presidential Palace
- 02.12-15:45 Bulgaria in favor of peaceful NK conflict settlement with mediation of Minsk Group and EU support
- 02.12-15:17 A. Sarkissian doesn’t rule out meeting Ter-Petrosyan, Kocharyan if elected president
- 02.12-15:15 Iran ready to launch railway with Armenia
- 02.12-15:09 Megerian CEO gives unique carpet as gift to Bulgarian First Lady
- 02.12-15:07 NK conflict can be solved only when Azerbaijan refuses from its maximalist expectations – President Sargsyan
- 02.12-14:42 Third power transmission line between Iran and Armenia to be commissioned soon
- 02.12-14:34 Greece slams Turkey for violating sovereign rights of Cyprus
- 02.12-14:17 More than 200 body parts recovered at Flight 703 crash site outside Moscow
- 02.12-13:58 OSCE MG Co-Chairs’ statement directed against Azerbaijan’s unconstructive policy – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 02.12-13:41 Azerbaijan not ready to solve conflict with neighbor by peaceful means – ZDF
- 02.12-13:40 Ruling party official comments on rumors around incumbent President Sargsyan’s candidacy for PM
- 02.12-13:30 Number of arrested protesters over Operation Olive Branch reaches 666 in Turkey
- 02.12-13:21 At least 9 dead in Iran bus crash
- 02.12-13:15 Armenia’s agriculture minister departs for Austria
- 02.12-13:09 Speaker Babloyan sends condolence letters to Valentina Matviyenko and Sergey Naryshkin
- 02.12-12:32 Armenia denies Azerbaijani media reports on attempted sabotage infiltration
- 02.12-12:21 Bulgarian President pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
17:20, 02.08.2018
Viewed 4970 times Minister Martirosyan meets with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi in UAE
15:32, 02.08.2018
Viewed 4307 times Armenia to make history at 2018 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations with unique flag-bearer choice
20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2640 times President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
13:35, 02.09.2018
Viewed 2519 times Brad Pitt crashes vehicle in LA, Armenian man reportedly involved
11:41, 02.10.2018
Viewed 2380 times Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan