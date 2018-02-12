A. Sarkissian doesn’t rule out meeting Ter-Petrosyan, Kocharyan if elected president

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the ruling party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election, says if elected he doesn’t rule out meetings with First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Second President Robert Kocharyan.

After touring the physics-mathematics school after Artashes Shahainyan in Yerevan, Sarkissian told reporters that he has met with Armenian National Congress members – the party led by former president Ter-Petrosyan.

“We had rather open discussions. I disagree with their assessments over certain issues, but there were also other issues regarding which we had a common opinion. I believe our relations will continue in the same manner”, Sarkissian said.

Asked if he is going to meet Levon Ter Petrosyan individually, Sarkissian said : “I think we can talk about such meeting when I will decide to be nominated and get elected to office. At that time I will perhaps meet both the first, and second presidents”, he said.