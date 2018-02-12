Iran ready to launch railway with Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Iran is ready to launch the Armenia-Iran railway.

Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Seyed Kazem Sadjadi highlighted investments during a press briefing. “Iran’s relations with Armenia are very good, and we are ready to launch the railway. The Armenian side must work to present it to the investing side”, he said.

Speaking about the north-south highway, the Ambassador highlighted the implementation of joint investments. “Come forward, we will do the next step”, he said.