Megerian CEO gives unique carpet as gift to Bulgarian First Lady

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan and First Lady of Bulgaria Desislava Radeva visited Megerian Carpet, the prominent Armenian carpet and rug producing company.

Commercial CEO Leonid Andreasyan showed the Bulgarian First Lady the carpets made by the Megerian family.

Andreasyan was presenting the stories behind each carpet, with one of them being 160 years old.

In the area where the carpets are made, the Bulgarian First Lady tried carpet weaving. The carpet is called Artsakh.

CEO Raffi Megerian gave a carpet to the Bulgarian First Lady as a gift. The carpet is also called Artsakh, and is the very first carpet made by the Megerian carpet.

“I can’t believe, thank you very much for the gift. We also came with a gift, we would like to give a Bulgarian carpet to the Megerian family”, Radeva said.