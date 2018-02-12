Third power transmission line between Iran and Armenia to be commissioned soon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The third electricity transmission line between Iran and Armenia will soon be commissioned, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Seyed Kazem Sadjadi told a press briefing at the YSU.

“I hope we will witness it in the nearest future”, he said.

Under the agreement Armenia will receive gas for the to-be-exported electricity energy.

The Ambassador also mentioned that Iran is also ready to sell gas to Armenia under convenient prices.

“We are discussing this issue and I hope that we will soon see progress over this matter. If Armenia gets a bit active in the energy sector, I think very big steps will be taken and it will contribute for job creation in Armenia”, he said.

He noted that Armenia and Iran have a very good cooperation in the energy sector.

“We plan to form cooperation in the frames of SUAP also”, he said.