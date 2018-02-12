Greece slams Turkey for violating sovereign rights of Cyprus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Greek foreign ministry has said that Turkey is violating international rights and the sovereign rights of Cyprus by disrupting the drilling works in the Cyprus special economic zone (SEZ).

The Turkish Navy blockaded the marine Saipem 12000 drilling station, which is drilling in the Cyprus SEZ for the Italian ENI oil company. The Navy isn’t allowing the station to go further to the 3rd block and commence works.

Greek President Nicos Anastasiades said on February 11 that Turkey is continuing provocations in the Cypriot SEZ and that Nicosia intends to reach an end of the international rights violations of Turkey.

The Greek foreign ministry said Turkish actions are illegal.

“Turkey continues to question international rights by grossly violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus in Eastern Mediterranean”, the ministry said, calling on Turkey to refrain from further illegal actions.