More than 200 body parts recovered at Flight 703 crash site outside Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. More than 200 body parts have been recovered from the crash site of Saratov Airlines Flight 703, the ministry of emergency situations of Russia told INTERFAX.

Authorities said the operations are ongoing.

The Antonov An-148 passenger plane took off from Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 Moscow time with 65 passengers and six crew aboard. Radio contact with flight 730 to Orsk was lost when it vanished from radar several minutes later. The aircraft crashed in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There are no survivors.