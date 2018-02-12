OSCE MG Co-Chairs’ statement directed against Azerbaijan’s unconstructive policy – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs made on the results of the regional visit contains concrete and key points, but it would be preferable if the statement didn’t contain an equality sign and was more addressed, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenpress.

“Probably, taking into account diplomatic correctness, the Co-Chairs didn’t clearly mention the name Azerbaijan, but it’s clear for everyone that this statement was directed against Azerbaijan’s unconstructive policy”, the Vice Speaker said.

Sharmazanov stated that by this statement the Co-Chairs highlighted the necessity to implement the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva agreements. “Armenia, Artsakh and the Co-Chairs have always supported it, whereas Azerbaijan not. The Co-Chairs once again highlight the need to implement these agreements which is very important”, Sharmazanov noted.

The statement of the Co-Chairs says the conflict should be solved based on the core principles of the Helsinki Act, including the non-use of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples. According to Sharmazanov, it’s extremely important that in the statement the Co-Chairs once again, despite Azerbaijan’s unconstructive approach, highlight the peoples’ right to self-determination. In other words, this is an indivisible right which is highlighted by this statement”, the Vice Speaker added.

The statement also criticizes the ceasefire violations as a result of which human casualties are being reported. Eduard Sharmazanov stated that everyone knows that these human losses are due to Azerbaijan. “The Co-Chairs call on to avoid provocative statements. It’s obvious that official Yerevan never makes provocative statements. Provocative statements were made by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev who said “their strategic goal is to return Yerevan and Zangezur to Azerbaijan”. And in a diplomatic language this is a clear message to Azerbaijan”, he said.

The Parliament’s Vice Speaker stated that there is no point in the statement which is not in accordance with the position of the Armenian side, but he added that the statement would be more powerful and more complete if it clearly mentioned Azerbaijan name. “But I think that it’s very clear to all sides, including the international community and the sides engaged in negotiations, that the messages of this statement are directed against Azerbaijan’s unconstructive policy. But the most important is that there is no point which is against the position of the Armenian side”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.