Azerbaijan not ready to solve conflict with neighbor by peaceful means – ZDF

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. German public-service television broadcaster ZDF touched upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent statements made within the frames of his pre-election campaign, reports Armenpress.

The TV broadcaster says Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently in his remarks at the pre-election campaign talked about Armenia’s capital Yerevan by this causing the anger of the neighbor country. The ZDF quoted Aliyev’s words who said “Yerevan is our historical land, and we, Azerbaijanis, should return that land”.

The ZDF says Armenian parliament’s vice-speaker Eduard Sharmazanov called Aliyev’s such statement as absurd and meaningless, adding that this shows that Azerbaijan is not ready to solve the decades-long conflict with the neighbor by peaceful means.