Ruling party official comments on rumors around incumbent President Sargsyan’s candidacy for PM
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the Republican Party faction of the Parliament, says there is a desire among ruling party officials to see President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister of the country after his tenure in office ends.
During a press briefing Baghdasaryan said they haven’t yet discussed the issue of a candidate for PM, however he said that reporters are correct to notice that many ruling party members desire to see the President as PM.
“Anyone who is a HHK member is obliged to abide the decision of the political force. When we organize discussions, make a decision, we will address this issue”, he said.
Asked whether or not there is another person under consideration for PM, he said the ruling party hasn’t discussed the candidacy of anyone yet.