Armenia’s agriculture minister departs for Austria


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan departed for Vienna on February 12, the ministry told Armenpress.

On February 12 the minister will meet with State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism Josef Plank. During the meeting issues relating to deepening the cooperation in the field of agriculture will be discussed.

The Armenian minister will also meet with other Austrian officials.




