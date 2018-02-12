Speaker Babloyan sends condolence letters to Valentina Matviyenko and Sergey Naryshkin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan sent letters of condolences to Russian Federation Council’s chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and chairman of the State Duma Sergey Naryshkin, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

“With deep sorrow we were informed about the human losses caused by the passenger plane crash belonging to Saratov Airlines in the Ramenski district of Moscow region.

On behalf of the Armenian MPs and personally myself I extend deepest condolences to you, the relatives and friends of the victims”, reads the Speaker’s condolence letter.