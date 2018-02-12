Armenia denies Azerbaijani media reports on attempted sabotage infiltration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry denies Azerbaijani media reports that the Armenian Armed Forces have tried to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in an attempted sabotage infiltration.

Defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan responded to the Azeri media reports mockingly.

“It’s only in the perception of Azerbaijanis that the theoretical Armenian saboteurs would engage in a sabotage riding a UAZ with white license plates. And why is the car photographed backwards? Or if you’ve noticed the car, then where are the saboteurs?” Hovhannisan said on Facebook.

The Azerbaijani APA news agency published a footage of a destroyed UAZ vehicle, where it is obviously visible that the car doesn’t have Armenian defense ministry black license plates, but rather ordinary white ones.