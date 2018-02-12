PSRC to discuss issue of setting electricity tariff of Green Energy solar power plant at 51.287 AMD

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) will discuss the issue of setting the electricity tariff supplied by the Green Energy solar power plant during the February 14 session, reports Armenpress.

According to the draft, it is expected to set the tariff 42.739 AMD/kWh without Value Added Tax and 51.287 AMD/kWh including the VAT. If adopted the decision will come into force in March and will last six months.

The Green Energy solar power plant is located in Shenik community of Armavir province. The official opening ceremony was held in late 2017 which was attended by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.