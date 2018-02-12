Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Robert De Niro says US is suffering from “temporary insanity”


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood actor Robert De Niro blasted the Trump administration’s stance on climate change, calling America a ‘backward’ country during a speech Sunday in the Middle East, FOX News reports.

De Niro, a frequent critic of President Trump, said that in the country he’s describing, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency suggested last week that global warming may be a good thing for humanity.

“I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we are suffering from a case of temporary insanity,” he said during remarks Sunday at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.




