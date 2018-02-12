Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Heavy snowfalls kill 7 in Japan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 7 people have died in the past one week across Japan from snow-related incidents.

Nearly 70 people are injured, NHK reports.

Heavy snowfalls have been reported throughout the country. Some of the victims died as they attempted to clear the rooftops of their homes.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled due to the snowfalls.




