Opening works of William Saroyan House-Museum in process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The biography, creative life, journeys and digitized photos of American-Armenian renowned writer William Saroyan will be presented at his House-Museum the opening ceremony of which is expected to be held on August 31 on the writer’s 110th birthday anniversary, Angela Avagyan – assistant at Saroyan House project, told Armenpress.

“At the moment the construction works of the House-Museum have been suspended as talks are being held with the Fresno City Hall, and this process still continues. Probably, we will receive a permission in late February or early March and will resume the renovation works”, she said, adding that the collection works of key materials still continue.

She stated that while establishing the Museum they tried to collect interesting and comprehensive information, articles about Saroyan as much as possible. The Museum will be rich of interactive and innovative solutions. Most of the exhibits, including photos, articles on his trips, notes will be presented at digitized format.

Angela Avagyan informed that not only Armenians, but also foreigners are interested in the opening of the Museum and offer their assistance.

Angela Hambardzumyan