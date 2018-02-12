London City airport closed after WW2 bomb found in Thames

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The London City airport has been temporarily closed after a World War Two bomb was found nearby in the River Thames, BBC reports.

The airport will be shut all day and all flights cancelled, affecting up to 16,000 passengers, a spokeswoman said.

The bomb was discovered at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday at George V Dock during pre-planned work at the airport in east London, the Met Police said.

The airport was shut at 22:00 and the Met said it was working with the Royal Navy to remove the device.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the airport as the terminal is closed and to contact their airline.