US willing to negotiate with North Korea – Pence

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Washington will continue exerting pressure on North Korea, but is ready to begin negotiations, US Vice President Mike Pence said.

Pence said the maximum pressure will get even more intense, “but if you wanna talk, we will talk”.

In the interview with Washington Post, Pence was asked in what case the US would cancel sanctions against Pyongyang. He answered : “I don’t know. That’s why negotiations are needed”.