Armenia to present its tourism attractions in Berlin, Dubai and other targeted markets in 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The actions aimed at increasing Armenia’s recognition and tourism attractiveness will not be limited only to participation in international exhibitions, there are also plans to hold advertising campaigns and days of Armenia in targeted markets.

Astghik Chaplin – head of the Marketing team at the Tourism Development Fund of Armenia, presented details over the agenda of upcoming events in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

17 Armenian tourism organizations will participate in ITB Berlin 2018 in the future

Within the frames of the programs developed jointly with the State Tourism Committee the Armenian tourism companies will be presented in one pavilion at the ITB Berlin annual exhibition. This year more than 180 countries will participate in the exhibition. Astghik Chaplin said there is a need to increase awareness on Armenia, and the participation in this event mostly solves the issue of increasing awareness level on Armenia. “You know that when you try to explain the foreigner where are you from, you understand that many of them hear the word Armenia for the first time. You try to explain who are your neighbors, mention names of famous peoples with Armenian origins and etc. This exhibition creates a platform to meet with tour-operators and establish cooperation with foreign partners”, she said.

She highlighted the fact that this year the Fund managed to rent a larger space for the pavilion, as well as to restore the profitable place for practical contacts at the exhibition hall.

During the exhibition the tour companies will present their tour packages which position Armenia as a destination for cultural, religious, adventure tourism, as well as ecotourism. Astghik Chaplin said at the moment the concept of promoting Armenia as a pilgrimage destination is being developed.

Mini day of Armenia in Berlin

This year, in addition to exhibition, Armenia will present another initiative as well. Astghik Chaplin informed that during the ITM Berlin 2018 Armenia’s mini day will be held. “On March 9, at 12:30-14:30, Armenia’s advertising campaign will be held in another pavilion. All visitors will be provided with souvenirs of Armenian production, information materials on Armenia’s tourism sites, we will show them our tourism attractions via VR glasses. The visitors will also taste Armenian drinks and dishes”, she said, stating that the German media will also attend the event.

Astghik Chaplin noted that the Armenian Embassy in Germany led by Ambassador Ashot Smbatyan greatly contributed to the organization of the upcoming events in Berlin.

Berlin followed by Dubai: ATM Dubai 2018

Astghik Chaplin informed that a smaller Armenian presence will be in Dubai. “We are holding talks with the organizers and will soon send an invitation to our tour-operators to see who wants to participate in the event. This is a very important exhibition as the Arab states of the Gulf are targeted markets for us”, she said.

This year the ATM Dubai 2018 exhibition will be held on April 22-25. More than 39.000 representatives of public and private sector will participate in the exhibition.

Participation in Profi.Travel online exhibition

This year Armenia will also participate in the Profi.Travel online exhibition famous in CIS states and Georgia. B2B tourism portal of Profi.Travle will include publication of numerous articles presenting Armenia’s tourism results and etc. Participation in thematic exhibitions is also planned.

Ani Nazaryan