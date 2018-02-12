Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Urartu, Shirak triumph in round 13 of basketball championship


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENRESS. The two matches of the 13th round of Armenia’s Basketball Championship took place.

In the League A match, Urartu defeated Artik 72:54.

In a more equal and tense struggle, Shirak defeated Grand Sport 75-73.

The last match of round 13 – Inzhener vs. FIMA – will take place February 13.




