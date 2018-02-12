Catholicos Garegin II sends condolence letter to Patriarch Kirill over Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II extended condolences to Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus' Kirill I on the Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash in the Ramensky district outside Moscow.

In the telegram the Catholicos extended condolences to the people of Russia and the families of the victims.

Saratov Airlines’ Antonov An-148 passenger plane took off from Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 Moscow time with 71 people aboard on February 11.

Radio contact with flight 730 to Orsk was lost when it vanished from radar several minutes later. The aircraft crashed some 80 kilometers (50 miles) south-east of the capital, in the Ramensky district.