Road condition update: 12/02/2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on February 12, as of 09:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm.

Cleaning operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.