Aronian to compete versus Liren at Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Chess players already know their opponents for the Candidates Tournament.

The first opponent of Armenia’s Levon Aronian will be Ding Liren. The other pairs are Kramnik vs Grishchuk, Karjakin vs Mammedyarov and Caruana vs Son.

The tournament will kick off March 10 in Berlin with 14 tours.

The total purse of the event is 420,000 Euros.

The Candidates Tournament is a chess tournament organized by FIDE, chess's international governing body, since 1950, as the final contest to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship.