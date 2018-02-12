PM Karapetyan extends condolences to Medvedev over An-148 plane crash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan extended condolences to Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on the Saratov Airlines passenger plane crash in the Ramensky district, 80 km south-east from Moscow.

“With deep sorrow I learned about the sad news of several dozens of victims which resulted from the Saratov Airlines An-148 plane crash in the Ramensky district of Moscow region.

I express deepest condolences on behalf of the government of Armenia.

Please, convey our sympathies and support to the families of the victims”, the Armenian PM said in a telegram.

Saratov Airlines’ Antonov An-148 passenger plane took off from Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 Moscow time with 71 people aboard. Radio contact with flight 730 to Orsk was lost when it vanished from radar several minutes later. The aircraft crashed some 80 kilometers (50 miles) south-east of the capital, in the Ramensky district.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation with authorities considering technical malfunction, weather conditions and pilot error among the possibilities, RT reports.

Overnight the emergency crews wrapped up their desperate search for possible survivors, as all 65 passengers and six crew of Saratov Airlines Flight 703 were pronounced dead on impact.