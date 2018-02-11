President of Bulgaria arrives in Armenia on state visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva arrived in Yerevan on February 11 at the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

Minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian welcomed the Bulgarian president and his spouse in the Armenian capital’s Zvartnots airport.

President Radev is expected to meet with the President, the Prime Minister, and the Parliament Speaker of Armenia.

As part of the state visit, the Bulgarian president will also visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin, where he will have a meeting with Catholicos Garegin II. President Radev will visit the Cathedral and the treasury after the meeting.

After holding Armenian-Bulgarian talks at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, President Sargsyan and President Radev will deliver a joint press conference.

Documents on enhancing bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors are expected to be signed.

On the sidelines of the state visit, the Bulgarian president will also visit the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, the TUMO Center For Creative Technologies and the Peyo Yavorov No 131 school of Yerevan.