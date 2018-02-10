Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on February 10, as of 17:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.

 

 




