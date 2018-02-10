Marginal judgements typical to half-educated people: Russian ‘Vzglyad’ comments on why Azerbaijan’s Aliyev creates myths

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ilham Aliyev’s statements according to which Yerevan is a “historical Azerbaijani land” are interesting in a sense that they are not only totally absurd from historical perspective, but also the marginal historiography and mythology can sometimes lead to dangerous consequences, Russian Vzglyad (Взгляд) newspaper published an article on Azerbaijani President’s recent ridiculous statement, Armenpress reports.

“It is clear that Ilham Aliyev makes such loud statements on the eve of the presidential elections to be held in April 2018. From the practical point of view, they, of course, are directed to the domestic audience and will not bring any result in the future. There is also no need to expect escalations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but such loud formulation of military-political issues by the country’s leader should be studied”, the author of the article Evgeni Krutikov said.

The author states that perhaps such rhetoric can be useful for Aliyev in everyday life, but it in no way can affect the real life, it just can promote unhealthy imagination in terms of the place of that country in history, xenophobia and racism. “Unfortunately, in practice, we see that since the second half of 1980s such marginal judgements are typical to a small number of half-educated people, but they can lead to wars, and the everyday behavior can be transformed into xenophobia towards other people. Because foolishness is a similar source of human tragedies, like the bad will”, the author said.

He at the same time notes that the marginal historiography is not so harmless phenomenon as it may seem at first glance. “Everything can be much worse”, Evgeni Krutikov concludes the article.