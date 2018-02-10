Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Turkish helicopter downed in Syria’s Afrin – Erdogan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that on February 10 a Turkish helicopter was shot down within the frames of the military operations in Syria’s Afrin, Hurriyet reports.

“Our helicopter was shot down. The perpetrators will pay a heavy price”, Erdogan said at the provincial meeting of the Justice and Development party in Istanbul.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration