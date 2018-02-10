Turkish helicopter downed in Syria’s Afrin – Erdogan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that on February 10 a Turkish helicopter was shot down within the frames of the military operations in Syria’s Afrin, Hurriyet reports.

“Our helicopter was shot down. The perpetrators will pay a heavy price”, Erdogan said at the provincial meeting of the Justice and Development party in Istanbul.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.