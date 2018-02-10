Man wanted by Ukraine Police detained in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the operations of officers of Armenia’s Mush Police department and Mush passport department, Levon O., born in 1963, was detected in the Mush passport department on Feburary 9, at 16:20 and was detained to the Police, the Armenian Police told Armenpress.

The Ukraine Police declared Levon O. wanted since July 2, 2015 on charges of drug trafficking.