Short rain forecast in Yerevan in coming days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of February 10 and on February 15, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On February 11-12 in separate regions, on the second half of February 13, on February 14 in most of the regions precipitation from time to time is expected.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

Air temperature will increase by 4-6 degrees on February 12.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of February 10 and on February 15. Light and short rain is expected in the capital on February 11-12.