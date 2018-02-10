Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Azerbaijani forces made nearly 300 ceasefire violations in line of contact during past week


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. During the period from February 4 to 10 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 300 times by firing more than 2000 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces continue maintaining full control in the frontline and confidently conducting the military service.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration