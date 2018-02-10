Azerbaijani forces made nearly 300 ceasefire violations in line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. During the period from February 4 to 10 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 300 times by firing more than 2000 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces continue maintaining full control in the frontline and confidently conducting the military service.