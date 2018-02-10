Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games 2018 attended by 35.000 spectators

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium was attended by 35.000 spectators, reports Armenpress.

99.2% of tickets for the opening ceremony were sold.

The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on February 25 at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium which will be collapsed later and a museum will be built on the same place.

2952 athletes from 92 countries of the world are participating in the Winter Olympic Games.

Armenia is represented by three athletes at the Games – skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and mountain skier Ashot Karapetyan.