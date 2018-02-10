Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Syrian army announces pushing back another Israeli air strike


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian anti-aircraft defense troops again pushed back the Israeli air strike, the Syrian state TV said, RIA Novosti reports.

No other details are released yet.

The Israeli army reported that it attacked 12 targets in Syria, including drone and Iranian targets.




