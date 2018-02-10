Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

North Korean leader invites South Korean president to Pyongyang


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un invited South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang, BBC reports.

It would be the first summit in more than a decade between Korean leaders.

The handwritten invitation was delivered by Mr Kim's influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, at a landmark meeting in the presidential palace in Seoul, before the Winter Olympics.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration