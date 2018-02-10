Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla wins first gold medal
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Skier from Sweden Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games, BBC reports.
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the women's skiathlon to secure the first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018.
She beat defending champion Marit Bjoergen by 7.8 seconds but the Norwegian, 37, still became the most decorated female Winter Olympian of all time.
Kalla won in a time of 40:44.9 to claim her third Olympic gold medal, while Finland's Krista Parmakoski was third.
The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games was held on February 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 2952 athletes from 92 countries of the world are participating in the Games.
The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on February 25.
