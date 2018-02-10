Hackers attack PyeongChang 2018 website during opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Hackers attacked the servers of the The PyeongChang 2018 website during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, reports Armenpress.

Noticing the attack attempt the organizers have decided to turn off the official website of the Games for some time. The website was restored a few hours after the opening ceremony of the Games.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games was held on February 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 2952 athletes from 92 countries of the world are participating in the Games.

Armenia is represented by three athletes in the Games – skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and mountain skier Ashot Karapetyan.

The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on February 25.