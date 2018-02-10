Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan compared Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, ESPN reports.
“Mourinho required a lot from the players. A lot, he was very hard. But Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players' situations, is calmer. That's the difference”, Mkhitaryan said.
Arsenal-Tottenham match will be held on February 10, at 16:30 Yerevan time.
- 13:59 Chess GM Samuel Sevian is 11th at Portugal international tournament
- 13:27 President of Artsakh receives ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan
- 13:14 Short rain forecast in Yerevan in coming days
- 13:08 Azerbaijani forces made nearly 300 ceasefire violations in line of contact during past week
- 13:01 Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games 2018 attended by 35.000 spectators
- 12:22 Syrian army announces pushing back another Israeli air strike
- 12:18 North Korean leader invites South Korean president to Pyongyang
- 12:14 Bulgarian President to arrive in Armenia on state visit
- 12:09 Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla wins first gold medal
- 12:00 PM holds discussion on Armenia Development Strategy 2030 document
- 11:51 Hackers attack PyeongChang 2018 website during opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games
- 11:41 Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 11:39 Armenian Ambassador meets with Head of State Security Service of Georgia
- 11:36 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Artsakh’s defense minister in Stepanakert
- 11:28 President of Artsakh receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 11:15 European Stocks down - 09-02-18
- 11:14 US stocks up - 09-02-18
- 11:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-02-18
- 11:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 09-02-18
- 11:10 Oil Prices down - 09-02-18
- 11:06 NK conflict’s settlement should be reached through negotiations – presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian
- 11:01 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11:00 Road condition update: 10/02/2018
- 02.09-21:50 Armen Sargsyan’s visit to Artsakh displays the significant role and place of Artsakh in the life of Armenian statehood and people – President Bako Sahakyan
- 02.09-21:20 I start new chapter in my life and career – Mkhitaryan speaks about his transfer to Arsenal
- 02.09-20:13 Mkhitaryan gives interview approving or denying Wikipedia’s information about himself
- 02.09-20:10 Bridget Brink praises reforms initiated by Armenian Government
- 02.09-18:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-02-18
- 02.09-18:47 Asian Stocks down - 09-02-18
- 02.09-18:35 Armenia deeply interested in deepening partnership with USA – President Sargsyan
- 02.09-18:12 Religious Council in Istanbul publishes document by which Ateshian will continue his tenure as Patriarchal Vicar
- 02.09-17:39 Mogherini urges Azerbaijan to improve democratic situation
- 02.09-17:34 23rd Winter Olympic Games kick off in Pyeongchang, South Korea
- 02.09-16:50 Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, African countries: Geography of tourists visiting Armenia expands
- 02.09-16:10 Armenian foreign minister holds meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of US State Department in Yerevan
14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6350 times US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey
15:32, 02.08.2018
Viewed 2702 times Armenia to make history at 2018 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations with unique flag-bearer choice
17:20, 02.08.2018
Viewed 2476 times Minister Martirosyan meets with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi in UAE
20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2361 times President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1705 times Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film