Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan compared Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, ESPN reports.

“Mourinho required a lot from the players. A lot, he was very hard. But Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players' situations, is calmer. That's the difference”, Mkhitaryan said.

Arsenal-Tottenham match will be held on February 10, at 16:30 Yerevan time.

 

 




