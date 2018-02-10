Armenian Ambassador meets with Head of State Security Service of Georgia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on February 9 met with Head of the State Security Service of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Georgian cooperation in security field, as well as touched upon the future partnership programs.
They also exchanged views on the current situation in the region.
