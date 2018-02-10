OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Artsakh’s defense minister in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Artsakh, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan on February 10 received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk who arrived in Stepanakert on the sidelines of the regional visit, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Army commander thanked the Co-Chairs for the efforts aimed at settling the conflict and introduced them on the recent operative situation in the frontline.

Thereafter, the officials exchanged views on the further works aimed at settling the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict.