LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.88% to $2144.00, copper price down by 1.08% to $6805.00, lead price down by 0.40% to $2515.00, nickel price down by 0.61% to $13000.00, tin price down by 1.05% to $21150.00, zinc price down by 0.34% to $3395.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.