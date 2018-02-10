Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Road condition update: 10/02/2018


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on February 10, as of 10:00, the Jajur Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

Cleaning operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration