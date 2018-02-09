I start new chapter in my life and career – Mkhitaryan speaks about his transfer to Arsenal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has announced that he does not try to prove someone of something following his transfer to Arsenal from Manchester United.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Daily Mail, Mkhitaryan said that he does not regret and does not try to blame anyone. “I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here. I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don't have anything to prove to anyone. I just have to enjoy myself, do my best and at the end I will see where I can reach”, he said.

Referring to the transfer of Gabonese footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, Mkhitaryan underlined that he could only dream of playing with him somewhere else but Dortmund.

“I have known him very well, he is one of my best friends and the best team-mate I have ever had. I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt”, Mkhitaryan said.