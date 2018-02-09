Mkhitaryan gives interview approving or denying Wikipedia’s information about himself

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal’s press service has published footage about the team’s newcomer, midfielder of Armenia national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan. ARMENPRESS reports the club’s press service extracted some information about Mkhitaryan from Wikipedia, which were approved or denied by the footballer.

-Is it true that you come from a very football-oriented family?

-Yes, it’s true. My mother works for Football federation of Armenia and my sister for UEFA.

- Is it true that you had a trial at Sao Paulo as a 14-year-old?

-I was training at Sao Paulo training ground when I was 13 years old. I was training with Hernanes and Anderson who played for Inter, Juventus and Lazio. Now I think he is in China.

-Is it true that you would have been a sprinter but for football?

-No, that’s not right. It’s not me.

-You were named Armenia footballer of the year in 2009 and from 2011-2017. What happened in 2011?

-They just changed the rules and were awarding only players playing in the Armenian league.

-Is that true that your dream as a child was to become a lawyer?

-Yes, it’s one of my dreams, but it’s not too late. After my football carrier maybe I will work as a lawyer.