Bridget Brink praises reforms initiated by Armenian Government

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on February 9 Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Premier welcomed the visit of Mrs. Brink to Armenia and highlighted mutual high-level official visits in terms of discussing the agenda of Armenian-U.S. partnering relations and to outline development prospects. Karen Karapetyan assessed productive today’s presentation-discussion with USAID representatives over the programs under implementation in Armenia. Premier Karapetyan said that the Armenian Government will continue the reforms in all the sectors with a clear cut understanding of the country’s vision of economic development and progress.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs welcomed the reforms initiated by the Government of Armenia, noting that during today’s meeting with the business representatives she heard many positive feedback over the amendments in tax and customs administration. Bridget Brink underlined that the USA actively works with Armenian colleagues aimed at expanding the cooperation agenda and further deepening economic relations.

Referring to the prospects of developing bilateral economic relations the interlocutors highlighted the active works of the joint platforms – the Armenian-U.S. Council established in the sidelines of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and the Armenian-American Intergovernmental Commission. The Premier suggested examining the opportunities to implement business projects in a number of spheres (IT, agriculture and so on), expressing satisfaction with the current cooperation in energy, information and high technologies, and tourism.

The sides mutually highlighted the 2nd session of the Armenian-U.S. Council to be held in Washington this March. Bridget Brink emphasized that “we expect clear ideas from the meeting on how to move forward our economic cooperation”.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to develop and deepen productive cooperation.