Armenia deeply interested in deepening partnership with USA – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on February 9 Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink, who is in Armenia on a regional trip.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic greeted the guest and highlighted mutual visits and similar meetings that foster the strengthening of bilateral interstate relations. Serzh Sargsyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening partnership with the USA and to develop bilateral relations in all the directions. President Sargsyan spoke with satisfaction about the developing Armenian-U.S. relations, expressing gratitude to the USA for providing Armenia with political and economic support.

The President highlighted the contribution of the USA to the preservation of the fragile stability in the region and the efforts of the USA together with Russia and France aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair format.

Serzh Sargsyan hoped that the visit of the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs will have a positive impact on further strengthening the Armenian-U.S. relations.

Bridget Brink also highly assessed the consistent efforts made to develop Armenian-U.S. partnership, underlining particularly the productive cooperation with Armenia in fight against international terrorism and peace processes in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as the productive cooperation with Armenia in the sidelines of international peace keeping missions.

During the meeting the interlocutors highlighted the activation of political dialogue between Armenia and the USA parallel to the development of economic relations of the recent period.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional issues and challenges, including the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.