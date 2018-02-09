23rd Winter Olympic Games kick off in Pyeongchang, South Korea

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 9, reports Armenpress.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee and Games chief Lee Hee-beom welcomed and wished success to the participants.

“It’s finally the time. I want to thank the organizers and especially the volunteers. Dear athletes, this is going to be the tournament of your life. During the coming days the world will look at you and will be inspired by you”, Bach said.

3 athletes from Armenia – skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and mountain skier Ashot Karapetyan, are taking part in the Games.

2952 athletes from 92 countries of the world are participating in the Olymic Games.

The official closing ceremony of the Games will be held on February 25.