Mogherini urges Azerbaijan to improve democratic situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov took place on February 9 in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani TURAN news agency informs.

The sides mentioned in the press conference following the meeting that the entire scope of bilateral relations was discussed, including Nagorno Karabakh issue and energy programs.

Mogherini noted that democracy, human rights and rule of law remain priority issues for the EU.

“It’s important that Azerbaijan implements its commitments in those spheres”, Mogherini noted, adding that it also goes for holding elections meeting international standards and preservation of freedom of referendums and the media.

Mogherini emphasized that all these is particularly important ahead of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The EU official also talked about Nagorno Karabakh issue, noting that the conflict should be settled through a peaceful and negotiated way. Mogherini called on the conflicting sides to deescalate the border tension.