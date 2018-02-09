Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, African countries: Geography of tourists visiting Armenia expands

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. In recent years the geography of tourists visiting Armenia expands.

Mekhak Apresyan – first vice president of the State Tourism Committee, told a press conference in Armenpress that a dynamic growth of tourist visit is noticed from several directions.

“The increase in number of tourists visiting Armenia is noticed from the African, Latin American and far Eastern countries. There is a dynamic growth from the Philippines, Korea and Indonesia. Japan is an important stable market. As you know, Armenia defined visa-free regime for the Japanese citizens. A serious work is also being carried out towards China, and we also have a very good dynamics of visits from China. The number of Chinese visitors to Armenia increased by 75% in 2017 compared to 2016”, he said, adding that there is a serious tourism potential in the Arab countries, in this direction as well an active growth of tourist visits is also noticed.

Mekhak Apresyan said the consistent work done in the recent years at different directions, the diversification of tourism result, marketing measures contributed to the increase in number of tourists.

Armenia’s incoming tourism increased by 18.7% in 2017. Last year 1 million 494 thousand 799 people visited Armenia.