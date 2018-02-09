Armenian foreign minister holds meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of US State Department in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on February 9 with Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State.

FM Nalbandian mentioned that Armenia highly appreciates the partnership relations with the United States. He added that high level contacts are a good chance to discuss agenda issues of the Armenian-American friendly partnership, prospects of more deepening and developing of partnership.

Bridget Brink thanked for the reception and said that the US attaches importance to the partnership relations with Armenia and is interested in further expanding of Armenian-American cooperation in various sectors.

“I am proud of our economic partnership achievements with Armenia. Trade turnover between our two countries increased by more than 35% in the first 11 months of last year, and we continue to witness new and large American investments in Armenia”, she said.

During the meeting the sides exchanged ideas over political dialogue, expansion of the legal-contractual field, joint steps for enhancing trade ties.

Both sides stressed the importance of the Trade and Investments Armenian-American Council and the Armenian-American intergovernmental commission.

FM Nalbandian presented the latest developments in the NK conflict settlement process – highlighting the joint efforts of the US together with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Russia and France.

The FM added that for many years the destructive conduct of Azerbaijan is disrupting the process and doesn’t allow progress in the OSCE Minsk Group format negotiations.

The US officials reaffirmed the commitment of the United States, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to continue active involvement in the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Mrs. Brink also appreciated Armenia’s active involvement in peacekeeping missions.

Nalbandian and Brink exchanged ideas over international and regional issues.